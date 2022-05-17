Zacks: Analysts Expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

RBA opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average of $60.97. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.