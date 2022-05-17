Zacks: Analysts Expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Post $0.96 EPS

Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $122.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SASR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 110,106 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SASR traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.52. 834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,290. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

