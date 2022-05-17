Zacks: Analysts Expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. TechTarget reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.33 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

TTGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $66.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 392.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.84. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $56.83 and a 12-month high of $111.44.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 119,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

