Zacks: Analysts Expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. TTEC posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research started coverage on TTEC in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

TTEC stock opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. TTEC has a twelve month low of $58.99 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 60.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

