Zacks: Analysts Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $927.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URBN. StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 98.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 236,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 117,632 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 145,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $2,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

