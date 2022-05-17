Zacks: Analysts Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $750.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) will report sales of $750.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $739.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $776.40 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $631.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CL King lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Shares of WWW opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

