Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Post -$0.54 EPS

Brokerages forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) will post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). AVROBIO reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AVROBIO.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AVROBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.86.

AVRO opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.73. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 79,695 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.