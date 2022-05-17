Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to Post $0.42 EPS

Brokerages expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Compass Diversified reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Compass Diversified’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

CODI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 58.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 230,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 85,067 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 114,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 8.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 21,779 shares during the period. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

