Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.47. Exelon reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

EXC traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.50. 395,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,994,756. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

