Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. HealthStream reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSTM stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $584.70 million, a PE ratio of 91.62, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.47.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

