Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) to post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.53. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

HCCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $26.52 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $643.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 56,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

