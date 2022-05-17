Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) to announce $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.45. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $46.57 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.