Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $13.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.30 million and the lowest is $13.31 million. Marchex posted sales of $14.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $55.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.74 million to $56.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $59.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCHX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marchex in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marchex by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 579,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHX stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $89.19 million, a PE ratio of -105.50 and a beta of 1.93.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

