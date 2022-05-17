Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) to announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.67. Renasant posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Renasant has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $45.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Renasant by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Renasant (Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.