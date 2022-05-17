Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.35 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

In other news, Director Anthony L. Leggio purchased 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,214.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 57.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 7.4% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 188,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBK traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.34. 29 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $42.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.55. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $48.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.