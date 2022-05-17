Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Post Earnings of $3.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.19. Alcoa posted earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 145.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $13.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.62 to $15.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $18.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.83.

Alcoa stock opened at $60.28 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

In other news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 591.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

