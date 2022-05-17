Zacks: Brokerages Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Post $3.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) to post $3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings per share of $6.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $12.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $13.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.59 to $12.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $291.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.80 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at about $32,745,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1,259.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 86,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 51,389 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 297,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,972,000 after purchasing an additional 48,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after buying an additional 41,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMT opened at $81.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.15. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $177.45.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

