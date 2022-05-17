Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. Brookline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $75.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.14 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

BRKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,462,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,333,000 after purchasing an additional 197,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,371,000 after purchasing an additional 182,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,932,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 693.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,152,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,234,000 after buying an additional 3,629,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,064,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after buying an additional 22,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

BRKL stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.62%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.