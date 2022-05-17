Zacks: Brokerages Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.21. CAE also reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in CAE by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,212,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $657,274,000 after buying an additional 2,147,797 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of CAE by 15.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,907,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,527,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,482,000 after acquiring an additional 107,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CAE by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,255,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,308,000 after acquiring an additional 834,889 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CAE by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,506,000 after purchasing an additional 599,328 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CAE has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.58.

About CAE (Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.