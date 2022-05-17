Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.73). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($2.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($3.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,105,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $143,672.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,037.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224 over the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

FATE opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

