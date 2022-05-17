Zacks: Brokerages Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) to announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Grocery Outlet posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.70.

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 27,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $37.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of -0.19.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $69,946.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,536 shares of company stock worth $6,036,050. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

