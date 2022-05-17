Zacks: Brokerages Expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million.

Shares of HST opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.35. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

