Zacks: Brokerages Expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million.
Shares of HST opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.35. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $21.63.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.