Zacks: Brokerages Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) will report $1.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

KNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $1,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 948,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,871,000 after purchasing an additional 54,824 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

