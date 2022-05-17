Zacks: Brokerages Expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 17th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQGet Rating) will post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Townsquare Media posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.63 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 60.14% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 36,347 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 796,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The firm has a market cap of $180.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.71. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.