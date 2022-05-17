Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) to Sell

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a Maryland corporation that is a real estate investment trust, that focuses primarily on acquiring, investing in and managing RPLs secured by single-family residences and commercial properties and, to a lesser extent, NPLs. They also originate and acquire loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed use retail/residential properties and acquire multi-family retail/residential and mixed use and commercial properties. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AJX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Great Ajax stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.38. 149,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,727. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $217.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.80.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 53.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Great Ajax in the third quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 51.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 227.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax in the third quarter worth about $148,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

