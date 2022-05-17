Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Strong Sell

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.76.

NYSE HL opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,286 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 19.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 10.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,859 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,183,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 23.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

