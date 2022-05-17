Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) to Hold

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The company has a market cap of $250.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.22.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

