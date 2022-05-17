Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Sell

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TransUnion has an attractive business model with highly recurring and diversified revenue streams, significant operating leverage, low capital requirements and stable cash flows. Huge data base is its most distinguishing asset and perhaps the biggest barrier to entry for competitors. Buyouts act as a growth catalyst, helping the company expanding in vertical markets as well as expand international footprint. However, TransUnion operates in a highly competitive market, which restricts its pricing power and limits profitability to some extent. Adverse developments in the debt, consumer credit and financial services markets could hamper the company’s growth. The company's operating segments experiences seasonality, which continues to be a major concern. Partly due to these headwinds, shares of TransUnion have declined in the past year.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

NYSE:TRU traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.90. 25,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.32 and a 200 day moving average of $103.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 138.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 16.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 4.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 43.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 410.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

