Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) to Sell

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRVN. StockNews.com began coverage on Trevena in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. 111,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,852. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trevena by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Trevena by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

