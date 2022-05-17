Zacks Investment Research Lowers Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) to Hold

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.53.

GENI opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $649.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.71.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 212.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The firm had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Genius Sports by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Sports (GENI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.