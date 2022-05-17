Zacks Investment Research Lowers Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) to Hold

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $21.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Host Hotels decent first-quarter 2022 results were driven by leisure travel with strong rates at resort properties. Additionally, urban markets witnessed improvements, with group revenues increasing sequentially. Backed by an acceleration in lodging recovery, Host Hotels also announced the doubling of its quarterly dividend. Strategic acquisitions and value-enhancement initiatives are likely to aid long-term growth in its profitability. The capital-recycling program and a strong balance sheet also augur well. Shares of Host Hotels have outperformed the industry in the past six months, while the recent upward estimate revisions trend for 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Yet, recovery in core business transient might be tepid amid constrained business transient demand and a delayed return to offices.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 223,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,654,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

