Zacks Investment Research Lowers IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to Sell

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.57 and a beta of 1.34.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,685,000 after buying an additional 52,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,040,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,747,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,872,000 after buying an additional 840,902 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,912,000 after buying an additional 691,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,462,000 after buying an additional 694,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

