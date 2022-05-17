Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) to Hold

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “
IVA stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. Inventiva has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.
Inventiva Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
