Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) to Hold

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

IVA stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. Inventiva has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVA. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 437,500 shares during the period. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,034 shares during the period.

Inventiva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

