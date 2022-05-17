Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Hold

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Although it posted sturdy fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results with top and bottom lines increasing year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate, a soft outlook for fiscal 2022 hurt investors’ sentiments. For the full fiscal, management expects a sales decline of 4-6% and a comparable sales decrease of 8-10% from the last fiscal year. Occupancy deleverage and supply-chain costs may shrink the gross margin 410-430 basis points. It envisions adjusted earnings per share of $4.25-$4.60 for the fiscal, implying a dip from $7.77 earned last year. Although it is taking initiatives to navigate the pandemic challenges, it is mindful of the ongoing uncertainties. It has been investing significantly to reinforce digital presence and direct-to-consumer business.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.47. 41,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,506. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 663.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Foot Locker by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,118 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,756 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $594,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

