Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) to Hold

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

FUTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CLSA downgraded Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $181.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 39.50%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Futu will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,699,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Futu by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 851,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 665,200 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Futu by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,358,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 595,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Futu by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,951,000 after acquiring an additional 530,259 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,161,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

