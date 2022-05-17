Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) to “Hold”

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Grab from $8.20 to $5.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. CLSA began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Grab in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26. Grab has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at about $838,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $8,150,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

