Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to “Hold”

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Philips has evolved as a pure play healthcare provider, with the divestiture of the Domestic Appliances business. The company benefits from strong demand for Image-Guided Therapy, Diagnostic Imaging, Ultrasound and Hospital Patient Monitoring system. Increased interest in telehealth solutions like tele-ICU, tele-radiology, tele-pathology, tele-dentistry services bode well for Philips. Expanding Personal Health product portfolio is also a key catalyst. However Philips reported disappointing first-quarter 2022 results. Comparable sales decreased year over year due to global supply chain challenges, postponement of equipment installations in hospitals, and consequences of the Respironics field action. Further a leveraged balance sheet is a major concern for the company. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PHG. AlphaValue cut Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €29.20 ($30.42) to €26.50 ($27.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($33.85) to €31.00 ($32.29) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 127,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,332,000 after buying an additional 3,303,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,119,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,513,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,396,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,498,000 after buying an additional 1,131,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke Philips (PHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.