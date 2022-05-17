Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) to “Buy”

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $6.15.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 175.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,199,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 649,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.