Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) to “Hold”

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.52) to GBX 620 ($7.64) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($5.67) to GBX 510 ($6.29) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.15) to GBX 690 ($8.51) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of SCBFF stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $7.23. 344,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

