Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Guggenheim

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Guggenheim to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 115.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of ZNTL traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.47. 32,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,794. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.72.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $521,351.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $855,537.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,967.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,935 shares of company stock worth $4,955,810. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

