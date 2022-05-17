Zepp Health (ZEPP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th. Zepp Health has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zepp Health had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $260.75 million during the quarter.

NYSE ZEPP opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Zepp Health has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $130.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41,241 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

