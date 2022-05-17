Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.52-$6.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZD. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $78.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.57. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $73.42 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.76.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $423,655,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $142,930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $90,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.
About Ziff Davis (Get Rating)
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.
