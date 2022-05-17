Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Zimmer Biomet has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $115.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.99. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 111.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

