Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.65.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $115.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.99.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,513,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,436,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.