Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.18. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.
ZYNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
