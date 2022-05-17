Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.18. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 186,081.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 29,773 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.