-$0.01 EPS Expected for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Mission Produce posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.24 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

AVO stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $985.29 million, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.39. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 431.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

