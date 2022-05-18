$0.02 EPS Expected for Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enfusion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enfusion.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENFN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enfusion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $134,481,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $104,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $48,717,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $31,411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $27,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. Enfusion has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $23.21.

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

