$0.03 EPS Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Teekay Tankers posted earnings per share of ($1.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.06 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

TNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 457.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNK opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $627.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -0.23. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $18.82.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

