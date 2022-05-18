$0.06 EPS Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow StarTek.
StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. StarTek had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in StarTek by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StarTek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in StarTek by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in StarTek by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:SRT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.22. 2,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,303. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.49. StarTek has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
About StarTek (Get Rating)
StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StarTek (SRT)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.