$0.06 EPS Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. StarTek had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRT shares. StockNews.com lowered StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StarTek currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in StarTek by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StarTek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in StarTek by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in StarTek by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.22. 2,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,303. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.49. StarTek has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About StarTek (Get Rating)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.