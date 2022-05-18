-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Beachbody’s earnings. Beachbody posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beachbody will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Beachbody.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of 216.27 million during the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Beachbody to $2.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 6.00.

Shares of BODY stock traded up 0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 1.18. 5,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,587. Beachbody has a 12 month low of 0.91 and a 12 month high of 13.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $366.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.81.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

